FM Mirzoyan, Borrell discuss how to further strengthen Armenia's resilience and relations with EU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on October 5 discussed how to further strengthen Armenia's resilience and the EU-Armenia relations.

In a post on X, Borrell said he stressed the EU commitment to continued facilitation of the peace process.

“Exchanged yesterday with Ararat Mirzoyan on situation in Armenia & needs of over 100.000 displaced Karabakh Armenians. Discussed how to further strengthen Armenia's resilience and EU-Armenia relations. Stressed the EU commitment to continued facilitation of the peace process,” Borrell said.