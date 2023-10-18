BTA. One in 50 Cars Registered Over Past Six Months in Bulgaria Is Electric

SOFIA, OCTOBER 05, ARMENPRESS/BTA. As of October, a total of 9,889 electric vehicles (EVs) have been registered in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 2,472 cars, or 33.3%, since the beginning of April, 2023, according to data from the National Branch Organization for Electric Mobility (EVIC) published on the data.egov.bg open data portal on Friday.

Electric vehicles account for 2.2% of total new car registrations in this country, which amount to 114,937 as of October 2023. This figure represents the total of all cars registered by the Interior Ministry for the relevant period, regardless of whether they were new or used.

Since April 1, hybrid car registrations have gone up by one quarter, to 7,028 units.

At the beginning of autumn, Bulgaria’s car landscape is made up of 3,544,988 passenger cars (3.4 percent growth in six months). Of these, a total of 2,994,837 are vehicles with internal combustion engines; 35,621 are hybrid cars; and 9,889 are fully electric cars.

EVIC also monitors the development of the car charging stations network, which as of October exceeded 1,350 charging columns, a 25 percent increase as compared to 2022. An increase is also reported in the number of charging spots in Bulgaria. Between January and October 2023, they have increased from 751 to 820. This means that there are currently just over 7 cars per charging station, which brings Bulgaria closer to the European average of 6.4 electric vehicles per station, EVIC estimates.

