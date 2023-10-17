USAID delegation visits Armenia to assess needs of forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan has met with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator (DAA) in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia Alexander Sokolowski, USAID Armenia Mission Director John Allelo and USAID emergency response coordinator Mike Lambright.

The USAID delegation is visiting Armenia to assess the needs of the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In this context, issues related to the strategic communication, reforms plan carried out by the government of the Republic of Armenia, and the needs for rapid response were discussed. Both sides attached importance to institutionalization of the communication system,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The USAID officials expressed readiness to provide continuous support to the government of Armenia for capacity building, exchange of experience, as well as in the area of rapid response in the current situation.