Armenian defense ministry unaware of Russian delegation visit – spox

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has said it’s unaware of Russia sending a delegation to Yerevan to discuss the timeframes of withdrawal of the peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan told ARMENPRESS that the Ministry of Defense doesn’t have information on the visit first reported by TASS.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia doesn’t have any information on the visit of the Russian Defense Ministry delegation, which the media just reported, and no such meeting is planned in the Armenian Ministry of Defense,” Torosyan said.