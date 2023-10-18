Russia sends delegation to Armenia to discuss timeframe of withdrawal of peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A Russian Defense Ministry delegation will travel to Yerevan on October 6 to discuss the timeframes of withdrawing the Russian peacekeeping force from Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported citing a diplomatic source.

Russia sent peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the 2020 ceasefire terms. The terms of the ceasefire agreement, officially known as the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, provide for a repeated extension of the peacekeeping contingent’s mission by five more years if Armenia and Azerbaijan do not object to that.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan again attacked Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive resulted in the forced displacement of over 100,000 persons – almost the entire population – of Nagorno-Karabakh.