Armenian-Azeri summit expected in Brussels by the end of October

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Brussels later this month, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said.

Michel told reporters in Granada that both leaders have accepted his invitation to meet in Brussels by the end of October, according to RIA Novosti.

The Armenian and Azeri leaders were supposed to hold EU-mediated peace talks in Granada on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit but Azerbaijan’s Aliyev cancelled his participation a day before the talks. The Armenian PM nevertheless visited Granada and met with EU leaders. A joint communiqué was adopted after the meeting. Afterwards, Michel said he wants to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azeri leaders in Brussels.