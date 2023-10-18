Hungary ready to play mediating role again in facilitating safe return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, says Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungary is ready to play a mediating role in facilitating the safe return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Hungary to Armenia Anna Mária Sikó said in written comments in response to a query from Armenpress.

Hungary has donated €102,000 to the Armenian Red Cross through the Hungary Helps Programme to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh after the latest Azeri attack, and the victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion.

Asked to comment on the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh in the aftermath of the September 19-20 Azerbaijani aggression, Ambassador Anna Mária Sikó said that Hungary has a clear and firm position regarding all armed conflicts. “Hungary has a clear and firm position regarding all armed conflicts, which has already been articulated on many occasions. Disputes must be settled at the negotiating table through diplomatic channels. There can only be one lasting solution, and that is peace. It is also true for the Caucasus region. Hungary hopes that wars and senseless human suffering will soon be replaced by peaceful coexistence,” the Hungarian Ambassador said.

Ambassador Anna Mária Sikó said that Hungary fully understands the severity of the situation and that is why a few days ago she travelled to Yerevan to meet with Armenian political and religious leaders to discuss the possibility of sending humanitarian aid.

“As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached, according to which, Hungary has donated EUR 102 thousand to the Armenian Red Cross through the Hungary Helps Programme to support its humanitarian programmes. The Hungarian assistance aims to contribute to the stability of the region by helping civilian victims of the conflict and the fuel depot explosion. I can only say, that we are glad to be able to provide immediate help in these dire circumstances and we will make every possible effort to continue doing so,” the Ambassador said.

Earlier in September, Europe Editor for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak claimed that the statement by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemning Azerbaijan was actually supposed to be a statement by all 27 members of the EU but Hungary vetoed it.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied the report as fake news.

Ambassador Anna Mária Sikó, commenting on the matter, said that the allegations about the EU statement are ‘not based on facts and reality.’

“Several Member States, including Hungary, made comments on the planned joint statement and at the end, consensus could not be reached, therefore it was issued on behalf of High Representative Josep Borrell,” she said.

Asked on Hungary’s position regarding the fact that Azerbaijan has violated Armenia’s territorial integrity since May 2021, Ambassador Anna Mária Sikó said that Hungary remains committed to the principle of inviolability of the territorial integrity of sovereign states.

“On the basis of international law, Hungary remains committed to the principle of inviolability of the territorial integrity of sovereign states. We have made our position in this regard clear on numerous occasions. We would like to see an end to unnecessary human suffering and the opportunity for every human being to live their daily lives in peace. We have always supported initiatives to this end and will continue to do so. Hungary is ready to play a mediating role again in facilitating the safe return of Armenian prisoners of war to their homeland,” the Ambassador said.

In 2021, Hungary mediated the repatriation of 5 Armenian prisoners of war who were unlawfully being held in Azerbaijan.