5 Armenian POWs repatriated

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 5 Armenian prisoners of war returned to Armenia through the mediation of the Hungarian government, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said.

The prisoners of war who returned to Armenia are Sargis Abrahamyan, Arman Khachatryan, Vahe Aghajanyan, Suren Khachatryan, Aram Avetyan.








