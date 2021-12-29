5 Armenian POWs repatriated
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 5 Armenian prisoners of war returned to Armenia through the mediation of the Hungarian government, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said.
The prisoners of war who returned to Armenia are Sargis Abrahamyan, Arman Khachatryan, Vahe Aghajanyan, Suren Khachatryan, Aram Avetyan.
- 18:48 Hungary sends 100,000 doses of vaccine to Armenia
- 17:36 Azeri authorities release Artsakh villager after brief arrest – Ombudsman
- 17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-12-21
- 17:15 Asian Stocks - 29-12-21
- 16:24 President Sarkissian, First Lady visit Yerablur military cemetery to honor fallen troops
- 16:20 Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan
- 16:05 Converse Bank is the best Trade Finance Provider 2022 in Armenia according to Global Finance
- 15:58 Russia reiterates readiness to act as mediator between Armenia and Turkey
- 15:35 Yerevan-bound flight safely returns to Brussels after lightning strike
- 14:11 Artsakh villager arrested after accidentally crossing into Azeri-controlled territory
- 13:51 Public services watchdog OKs electricity price increase
- 13:26 Superintendant of Khanperyants Military Aviation University Major-General Daniel Balayan sacked
- 12:53 Putin sends New Year greetings to PM Pashinyan
- 11:57 As Biden signs NDAA, Congressman Pallone vows accurate documenting of Azeri-Turkish war crimes in Artsakh
- 11:34 Putin sends New Year felicitations to Sarkissian
- 11:20 Longtime United States senator, former Democratic leader Harry Reid dies at 82
- 11:18 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 88 new cases, 5 deaths
- 11:04 WFP & “Yeremyan Projects” share the same vision: joint trip to Jermuk to explore the best practices
- 09:10 Tourism authorities eye potential markets as inbound figures show 50% lag against pre- pandemic year
- 09:02 European Stocks - 28-12-21
- 09:01 US stocks - 28-12-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-12-21
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 28-12-21
- 12.28-21:41 Russia does not intend to return to “iron curtain”. Maria Zakharova
