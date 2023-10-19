Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Azerbaijani military again fires at Armenian food supply vehicle

Azerbaijani military again fires at Armenian food supply vehicle

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has once again targeted an Armenian food supply vehicle en route to a border outpost, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

“On October 5, at around 1:50 p.m., armed forces units of Azerbaijan discharged fire at a vehicle transporting provisions for the personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts near Norabak (Gegharkunik Province). There are no casualties,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

 p1.jpg (85 KB)

p2.jpg (86 KB)

p3.jpg (97 KB)

p4.jpg (49 KB)








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]