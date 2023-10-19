Azerbaijani military again fires at Armenian food supply vehicle

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has once again targeted an Armenian food supply vehicle en route to a border outpost, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

“On October 5, at around 1:50 p.m., armed forces units of Azerbaijan discharged fire at a vehicle transporting provisions for the personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts near Norabak (Gegharkunik Province). There are no casualties,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.