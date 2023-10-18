BTA. President Radev Describes Technology Transfer, Science, Innovation as Key to European Economy’s Future

SOFIA, OCTOBER 05, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is participating in a European Patent Office’s (EPO) event in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the European Patent Convention, the head of State's Press Secretariat said. Addressing the forum, Radev stressed that technology transfer, science and innovation are key to the competitiveness and future of the European economy. Both the European institutions and the EU Member States must therefore make the knowledge economy a priority, he added.

The Head of State highlighted the successful models for economic growth and technology development, which, in his words, are built on the protection of innovation and intellectual property and create incentives for upgrades.

"It is obvious that in order for the European economy to be globally competitive, we need to create innovation and business incentives," Radev said and expressed support for the efforts of the European Patent Office to build an inclusive and flexible system, mainly aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises and scientists, so that their inventions can be more visible through the patent system.

President Radev underlined Bulgaria's ambitions to actively participate in the European patent system’s development and the single market for technology and innovation.

Radev is honorary guest at the forum at the invitation of EPO President António Campinos. The two will hold a meeting to discuss the possibilities for further expansion of Bulgaria's partnership with the European Patent Office in the field of intellectual property, aimed at strengthening connectivity between science, education, technology and innovation in Bulgaria.

