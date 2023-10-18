EU to provide over €25 million in support to Armenia - Ursula von der Leyen

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The EU will provide more than €25 million to Armenia after Azerbaijan’s attack in Nagorno-Karabakh, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

“We’ve allocated 5,2 million euros. And today I will tell the Armenian Prime Minister that we are ready to nearly double this amount to 10,2 million, and that we are providing an additional 15 million euros in assistance to Armenia’s budget,” TASS news agency quoted Ursula von der Leyen as saying in Granada, Spain ahead of the European Political Community summit. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan is also in attendance at the summit. He was supposed to have peace talks with Azeri president Aliyev there but the latter pulled out a day before the planned meeting.

Ursula von der Leyen said she will meet PM Pashinyan in Granada and discuss support to Armenia.

“Of course, Armenia will have a role in today’s discussions. I will have a bilateral meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister. We are resolutely supporting Armenia, we have supported its humanitarian needs. We will discuss what else we can do for Armenia in this difficult situation,” the President of the European Commission told reporters ahead of the meeting.

She said that the EU has strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and is working to restore dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and achieve a peace treaty.