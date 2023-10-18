Borrell hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in Brussels

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said he hopes to organize Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations in Brussels, Interfax reports.

"Hopefully, a meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be organized in Brussels. This must be done to make sure the conflict does not expand. It is also necessary to achieve political stabilization in Armenia," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told reporters in Granada, Spain.

He regretted that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey did not take part in the European Political Community summit in Granada.

“I regret that Azerbaijan isn’t here, I regret that Turkey, the main supporter of Azerbaijan, is also not here. Therefore, we can’t speak here about something as serious as the fact that over 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes,” Borrell said, referring to the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azeri attack.

The EU condemns the use of military force to resolve conflicts, he added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were supposed to hold EU-mediated peace talks in Granada on October 5, but the Azeri leader cancelled his participation on October 4.