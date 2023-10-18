European Parliament condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh

BRUSSELS, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on condemning Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh, calling on the EU to sanction Azeri officials responsible for the ceasefire violation in NK which led to numerous human rights violations.

The resolution was adopted on October 5 with 491 votes in favor, 9 against and 36 abstentions.

Condemning Azerbaijan’s violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh, the MEPs call for sanctions against those responsible and for the EU to review its relations with Baku.

In the resolution the European Parliament strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s pre-planned and unjustified military attack against Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September, which MEPs say constitutes a gross violation of international law and human rights and a clear infringement of previous attempts to achieve a ceasefire. With over 100,000 ethnic Armenians having been forced to flee NK since the latest offensive, MEPs say the current situation amounts to ethnic cleansing and strongly condemn threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops against the Armenian inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh.

They also call on the EU and member states to immediately offer all necessary assistance to Armenia to deal with the influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh and the subsequent humanitarian crisis.

MEPs want to see Azeri officials sanctioned

Appalled by Azerbaijan’s latest attack, Parliament calls on the EU to adopt targeted sanctions against the government officials in Baku responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh. While reminding the Azeri side that it bears full responsibility for ensuring the safety and well-being of all people in the enclave, MEPs demand investigations into abuses committed by Azerbaijani troops that may constitute war crimes.

Expressing serious concern over irredentist and inflammatory statements by Azerbaijani president llham Aliyev and other Azeri officials threatening the territorial integrity of Armenia, MEPs warn Baku against any potential military adventurism and call on Türkiye to restrain its ally.

The EU must reassess its relations with Azerbaijan

Parliament calls on the EU to undertake a comprehensive review of its relations with Baku. To develop a strategic partnership with a country like Azerbaijan, which blatantly violates international law and international commitments, and has an alarming human rights record, is incompatible with the objectives of EU foreign policy, MEPs say. They urge the EU to suspend any negotiations on a renewed partnership with Baku, and should the situation not improve, consider suspending the application of the EU visa facilitation agreement with Azerbaijan.

Parliament also calls on the EU to reduce its dependency on Azeri gas imports and, in the event of military aggression or significant hybrid attacks against Armenia, for a full EU import stop of Azeri oil and gas.