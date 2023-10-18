Preserving principle of territorial integrity must be the basis of sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan –Scholz

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Germany insists that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan around Nagorno-Karabakh should be resolved through diplomacy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said during a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Scholz said that Germany rejects military violence.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the basis for sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan shall be the preservation of the principle of territorial integrity, the German government said in the readout of the call.

Scholz emphasized that Germany fully supports European Council President Charles Michel’s efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution in NK.

Chancellor Scholz also described the October 1 UN mission to NK as a “positive step that should be used for further work in that direction.”

The UN mission was heavily criticized in Armenia.