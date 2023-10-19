Influx has mostly stopped, only officials remain in NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 100,520 forcibly displaced persons arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of October 2, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has said.

“The number is almost the same since yesterday and this means that the influx of persons has mostly stopped and only officials and a certain segment of the population remain in Nagorno-Karabakh. 21,107 vehicles have crossed the Hakari Bridge,” she added.

89,107 have already completed the registration process.