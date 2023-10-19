Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani authorities expected to meet in Stepanakert - RIA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani authorities are due to meet on October 2 in Stepanakert, RIA Novosti reported citing a source in the Azerbaijani parliament.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani media reported that the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is expected to visit Stepanakert.








