Our countries face similar challenges – Cypriot lawmaker tells Speaker Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has met with the delegation led by Harris Georgiades, the chairman of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Cypriot Parliament and Chairman of the Cyprus-Armenia Interparliamentary commission for cooperation.

Simonyan thanked the Cypriot MPs for a newly adopted resolution by the House of Representatives which condemns the Azerbaijani large-scale aggression and ethnic cleansing policy against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the parliament’s press service said in a readout.

The Speaker of Parliament highly appreciated President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou’s principled speech at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Dublin on September 28 when the latter raised the ongoing crimes against the people of NK and called on the international community to take urgent action to prevent ethnic cleansings.

Humanitarian issues relating to the forcibly displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed at the meeting.

The Cypriot parliamentarians said that they stand in solidarity with Armenia and are ready to support as much as possible. Georgiades said that Cyprus and Armenia are facing similar challenges, and are similar with their peace-loving nature, thus the two countries are very sensitive towards each other’s pain.

Bilateral agenda issued of the two parliaments were also discussed. The parties attached importance to the important role of the interparliamentary commissions for cooperation.