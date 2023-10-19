We must support people of Nagorno-Karabakh as we support people of Ukraine - Cypriot House of Representatives President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou has called on Council of Europe member states to support the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh like they are resolutely supporting the people of Ukraine.

“Dear colleagues, as we speak, there’s an unspeakable humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh for already ten months,” Demetriou said at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Dublin.

“Thousands of people, malnourished, frightened and exhausted, are queued up for mass exodus to Armenia, to be saved from ethnic cleansing. What have we done to stop this humanitarian disaster, which is bringing memories of the traumatic past of the Armenian people? Obviously not enough, overall, we can say nothing. We must support the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh just the way we resolutely support the people of Ukraine,” she said.

She added that countries must be resolute towards principles of international law and human rights, without double standards and unconditionally, regardless of who the aggressor is. “In this case Azerbaijan, like Russia in the case of Ukraine, like Turkey in the case of Cyprus. The international community must continue to support the efforts to restore Ukraine. At the same time, we must direct our entire energy for a speedy end to the war in Ukraine. We must also end Azerbaijan’s aggression in Armenia and Turkey’s unlawful and maximalist aspirations in Cyprus, and return to the negotiations table as soon as possible,” Demetriou said.