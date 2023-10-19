Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting in renewed disinformation campaign

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Armenian military of firing at its troops on the border in a renewed round of disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned Saturday.

“The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at noon on September 30, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani outposts in the eastern part of the border, as a result of which a serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces was killed, is untrue,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.