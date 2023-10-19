100,417 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh cross into Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve crossed into Armenia reached 100,417 as of Saturday morning, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

According to the latest information, 32,200 of the forcibly displaced persons had accepted the accommodation provided by the Armenian government.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.