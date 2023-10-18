BTA: Domestic, Foreign Policy Must Be in Full Synchrony, PM Denkov Says

SOFIA, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Domestic and foreign policy must be in full synchrony to be successful, said Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, attending the Annual Conference of the Foreign Minister with the Heads of the Foreign Missions of the Republic of Bulgaria, held at the Boyana Residence in Sofia on Friday.

Denkov stressed that the development of a competitive economy is a priority for Bulgaria. He said there should be a balanced development of industry, manufacturing and the agricultural sector. "This is the means through which we can raise the income of Bulgarian citizens", Denkov said.

Raising the average income is not enough, Denkov stressed. In his words, income inequality, access to healthcare and administrative services must be overcome. There is no way to solve Bulgaria's biggest problem today - the demographic crisis - if we do not take care of the quality of life, he noted.

According to Denkov, the attitude of the administration and state services must change so that people feel cared for. That is why the focus is on digitization, Denkov said, adding that the changes in the judiciary are also in this direction.

Regarding NATO, he pointed out that Bulgaria can do more and secure its national security. Everything we do is to protect Bulgaria. "Force is only deterred by force," Denkov said.