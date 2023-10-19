Armenia would prefer former Nagorno-Karabakh servicemembers to join the military

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia would like the former servicemembers of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army – who are now among the forcibly displaced persons arriving to Armenia – to join the Armed Forces of Armenia for military service, the Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan has said.

“We would really like the [former] servicemen of the Defense Army to join the Ministry of Defense of Armenia for military service, because they are our compatriots, and they can serve their experience and military knowledge for the Armed Forces of Armenia,” Sargsyan said when asked on the matter.

He said the Ministry of Defense must conduct a study in this regard.

Employment for the forcibly displaced persons from NK is among the priority humanitarian tasks, he added.