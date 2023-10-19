Border situation ‘relatively stable’, says deputy defense minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the border is relatively stable, Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan told reporters Friday.

“At this moment the situation in border regions of Armenia is relatively stable. The Defense Ministry is closely monitoring the change of dynamics in the situation. We will immediately notify the public in case of any change,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan declined to specify the directions where the Azeri military has amassed troops, but said, “Don’t forget that we’ve now appeared in a border zone with Azerbaijan along the entire border line. And if accumulations happen, this relates to all parts, a bit more in one place, a bit less elsewhere…but what matters now is that the border situation is relatively stable, and at least at this moment no tendency of escalation is observed.”