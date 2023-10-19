Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani authorities to hold third meeting in coming days - report

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani authorities will hold their third meeting in Yevlakh in the coming days, according to Azerbaijani media. 
The first meeting took place last week, again in Yevlakh, followed by another meeting on Monday in Ivanyan (Khojaly). 








