Nagorno-Karabakh exodus: Number of forcibly displaced reaches 28,120

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia reached 28,120 as of 20:00, September 26, the government of Armenia said in a statement.

The registration of 20,800 of them is completed, while the needs assessment for the 7,320 others is still in process.

The government of Armenia is providing accommodation to everyone in need.

So far, 3,253 persons were provided with accommodation following their request. The rest have said that they have a place to stay.

1,305 are accommodated in Syunik, 700 in Vayots Dzor, 833 in Gegharkunik, 268 in Tavush, 147 in Armavir.