13,550 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 13,550 forcibly displaced persons have entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of 08:00, September 26, the government of Armenia said in a statement.

Registration data of 11, 000 of the 13,550 have been summarized and needs assessment for 2,550 persons is in process.

Those who don't have a place to stay are provided with accommodation by the government.