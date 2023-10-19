Russian peacekeeping mission did not ensure peaceful existence of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh – Edmon Marukyan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. As of now, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are being evacuated by thousands to Armenia, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
As of now, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are being evacuated by thousands to Armenia. Why are these people evacuated? Because on September 19, Azerbaijan carried out military aggression against the peaceful people of Nagorno Karabakh, as a result of which, not only hundreds… pic.twitter.com/5V8YjvjdSt— Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) September 25, 2023
“As of now, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are being evacuated by thousands to Armenia. Why are these people evacuated? Because on September 19, Azerbaijan carried out military aggression against the peaceful people of Nagorno Karabakh, as a result of which, not only hundreds were killed and wounded, but also thousands of civilians have lost their homes, villages and communities.
“In other words, the population has been starved for 9 months because of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and following the aggression of September 19:
- They are forcefully displaced from their homes and after 6 days of sleeping in the cellars hungry and thirsty, were not given the opportunity to return to their homes but to be evacuated from their ancestral land.
- We acknowledge that the Russian peacekeeping mission did not ensure their peaceful existence in Nagorno Karabakh on the basis of November 9, 2020, trilateral statement.
- We acknowledge that the EU, the USA and all other international actors failed to ensure the rights and security guarantees of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. Notwithstanding with the fact that these actors have been repeatedly stating during their mediation efforts, that the rights and securities of the Nagorno Karabakh Armenians must be guaranteed under the international mechanisms in order to allow them to live safely in their ancestral lands,” Marukyan said.