Russian peacekeeping mission did not ensure peaceful existence of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh – Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“As of now, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are being evacuated by thousands to Armenia. Why are these people evacuated? Because on September 19, Azerbaijan carried out military aggression against the peaceful people of Nagorno Karabakh, as a result of which, not only hundreds were killed and wounded, but also thousands of civilians have lost their homes, villages and communities.

“In other words, the population has been starved for 9 months because of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and following the aggression of September 19: