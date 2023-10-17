PM Pashinyan, Germany’s Scholz discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone on Friday with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The Prime Minister’s Office said PM Pashinyan and Chancellor Scholz discussed the military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps aimed at overcoming it.

The need for guarantees ensuring the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was underscored. The Armenia-Germany cooperation agenda was also discussed.