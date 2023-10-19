7 civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The death toll among the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack has reached 7, Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has said.

“As of 03:00, according to the information received by the office of the Human Rights Defender, the number of deaths among the peaceful population has reached 7 (3 women, 2 children and 2 men),” Stepanyan said.

Another 35 civilians, including 13 children and 15 women, are wounded.

As of 20:00, the total death toll stood at 25, including 2 civilians.