Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

7 civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in Azeri attack

7 civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The death toll among the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack has reached 7, Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has said.

“As of 03:00, according to the information received by the office of the Human Rights Defender, the number of deaths among the peaceful population has reached 7 (3 women, 2 children and 2 men),” Stepanyan said.

Another 35 civilians, including 13 children and 15 women, are wounded.

As of 20:00, the total death toll stood at 25, including 2 civilians.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]