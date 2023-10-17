Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

PM Pashinyan, Blinken discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation resulting from Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Nazely Baghdasaryan said in a statement.

“The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani attack was discussed. Both sides underscored the inadmissibility of the use of force and the need for launching international mechanisms for de-escalation,” Baghdasaryan said.








