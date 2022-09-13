Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

URGENT: Three Armenian civilians wounded by Azeri bombardments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Three civilians were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardment of Armenian towns and positions, the healthcare ministry said.

One of the wounded is in serious condition.

Earlier the Prime Minister said that at least 49 troops of the Armenian military were killed in the Azeri attack.








