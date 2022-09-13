URGENT: Three Armenian civilians wounded by Azeri bombardments
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Three civilians were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardment of Armenian towns and positions, the healthcare ministry said.
One of the wounded is in serious condition.
Earlier the Prime Minister said that at least 49 troops of the Armenian military were killed in the Azeri attack.
- 12:46 Armenian FM, Deputy Secretary General of CSTO discuss prospects of launching existing mechanisms
- 12:29 We don’t plan to give corridor to anyone through territory of Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 12:25 Azerbaijan prepares to raise some issues during delimitation, demarcation - PM
- 12:22 Armenian FM notifies Lavrov on appealing to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council for stopping Azeri attack
- 12:06 Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate peace also over principles proposed by Armenia – PM
- 12:04 Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 10%
- 11:54 Iran’s connection with Armenia shouldn’t be jeopardized, Armenia’s security is important for Iran – President Raisi
- 11:41 CSTO Permanent Council meeting underway over Armenia’s appeal for help
- 11:35 Intensity of fighting decreases – PM
- 11:32 49 Armenian troops killed in Azeri attack
- 11:12 Any change of border with Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Iran – Tehran reiterates
- 11:05 Charles Michel expresses readiness to make efforts to prevent further escalation in South Caucasus
- 11:02 Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated – French senator
- 11:01 Artsakh calls on int’l community to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression and refrain from untargeted appeals
- 10:54 Azerbaijani attack on Armenia: EU in “close contact” with sides to contribute to de-escalation – Toivo Klaar
- 10:47 There is no military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – US Mission to OSCE
- 10:36 “Total lie” - Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on opening fire in Martuni
- 10:30 Armenian, Russian defense ministers reach agreement to take necessary steps to stabilize situation
- 10:28 Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance
- 10:28 Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention condemns war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against Armenia
- 10:25 Sotk town hall, homes hit by Azeri shelling
- 10:20 Prime Minister Pashinyan to address Parliament
- 10:16 Speaker to present draft statement of parliament on Azeri attack
- 10:15 Lawmakers observe minute of silence in honor of fallen troops
