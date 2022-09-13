Azerbaijan prepares to raise some issues during delimitation, demarcation - PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is preparing to raise some issues in context of the delimitation and demarcation process in relation to what they describe as ‘so-called territories handed over to Armenia’, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“What do we mean by saying territorial integrity: for example, when saying territorial integrity of Armenia does Azerbaijan also mean the territories which it occupied as a result of the May 12, 2021 events or during the First Karabakh War? Does Azerbaijan also mean these Armenian territories? This issue doesn’t receive a definite response from Azerbaijan in our perceptions and discussions,” Pashinyan said.

The other issue is that Azerbaijan expects Armenia to recognize Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, the PM said.

According to the PM, the other issue is the following: if hypothetically such an understanding or record would exist, would this mean that Azerbaijan doesn’t have and won’t have any territorial demands against Armenia?

“In context of conversations and recording of political positions it is voiced that Azerbaijan doesn’t have territorial demands against Armenia, but for example when there is a conversation about the delimitation and demarcation process it becomes obvious that Azerbaijan is preparing to raise some issues during this process regarding what they describe as ‘so-called territories illegally handed over to Armenia’. And they are noting the names of these territories in their public speeches, they are talking about these territories. When interviews or statements with such content are voiced, they sometimes begin with Nrnadzor, continue with Zangezur, Syunik Province, and end with the capital of Armenia, Yerevan. I want to emphasize that if these were simply interviews and statements we could even not address them, but all facts, including the negotiations and diplomatic facts show that this is a consistent policy of Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said.

Regarding the NK conflict, Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan’s position is becoming clearer when they say that there is no NK issue and it is resolved.