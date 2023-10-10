“Total lie” - Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on opening fire in Martuni

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army is denying the Azerbaijani military’s statement which accused the Defense Army detachments in shelling Azerbaijani positions deployed in occupied territories of Martuni region of Artsakh.

The Artsakh Defense Army said that the Azerbaijani statement is a “total lie and fake report”.

“The Azerbaijani side, faithful to its style, is preparing information ground for launching provocations in the direction of the Republic of Artsakh. At this moment the situation on the frontline is relatively stable,” the Artsakh Defense Army added.