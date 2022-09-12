Armenian President assesses cooperation with World Bank effective

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today the delegation led by World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting President Khachaturyan said that traditionally World Bank has played an important role in the development of Armenia’s economy by assisting both the public and private sectors.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the cooperation between Armenia and the World Bank. In this context the President said that he has taken part in the launch of this cooperation. “I witnessed how important the cooperation with the World Bank was in the beginning of 1990s. It was important in a sense that we understood what our priorities and important steps are. We have implemented many constructive projects and had a very effective cooperation”, the President said.

The support provided by the World Bank to different areas, including high technologies, agriculture and digitization was highlighted during the talk.

The sides agreed that all opportunities must be used and all efforts must be made to further expand and deepen the cooperation.