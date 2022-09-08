President Arayik Harutyunyan welcomes Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, the Artsakh presidency said in a press release.

The Head of the State welcomed the decision of Ruben Vardanyan to move to Artsakh and take an active part in ensuring the security and development of Artsakh, expressing hope that it will serve as an example for many Armenians around the world.

The prospects of cooperation were discussed during the meeting.