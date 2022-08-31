Trilateral working group significantly progressed in reaching agreements, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral working group (Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial) on unblocking of connections in South Caucasus has significantly progressed in reaching agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“The trilateral group with participation of the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan is dealing with unblocking of connections in South Caucasus. It is working rhythmic, parallel with the meetings on border delimitation. The latest contacts were held very recently. The parties have significantly progressed in reaching agreements,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov expressed hope that the agreements will be formulated very soon.

“This work is conducted not in vacuum or isolation but it is very closely related with broader transport projects, including the North-South, in which our Iranian partners are also interested,” Lavrov said, adding that in practice there are significant movements in this process.

Regarding more global and regional significance, Lavrov said that logistic hubs could be built which would be independent from countries that are displaying inappropriate attitude to the interests of their partners in the region.