President of Kyrgyzstan receives Azerbaijani PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. As part of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Azerbaijani media.

Before the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Asadov participated as a guest in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on August 25.