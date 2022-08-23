18 foreign nationals among participants of Prime Minister’s Cup Swimming Tournament in Sevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Over 133 participants are competing in the Prime Minister’s Cup Swimming Tournament in Lake Sevan.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

An 82-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman are the eldest participants.

Participants include 18 foreign nationals (6 women and 12 men).

Lifeguards from the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on patrol on 6 boats to ensure safety.

4 winners in the two age groups of the men’s and women’s divisions will receive 1,000,000 dram prize each. The runner-ups will receive 600,000, while those finishing 3rd will be awarded 400,000.

150,000 dram prize is envisaged for the 4th place, 100,000 for the 5th place and 75,000 for the 6-10 places.

The tournament features 2 age groups:

I) Women aged 18-35 and Men aged 18-40;

II) Women above 35 and Men above 41;

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan said in remarks that the purpose of the Prime Minister’s Cup is to “promote healthy lifestyle and sports in Armenia.”

The lengths of the lanes are 1000 and 1500 meters for women and men respectively.