Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

More than 50 people questioned over Surmalu blast

More than 50 people questioned over Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 50 people have been questioned by authorities in the Surmalu market explosion case, the Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Those questioned include victims and owners of shops in the venue. However, the owner of the trade center itself hasn’t been questioned so far.

“There is no defendant in the case [yet],” Tadevosyan said.

The criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]