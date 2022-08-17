More than 50 people questioned over Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 50 people have been questioned by authorities in the Surmalu market explosion case, the Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Those questioned include victims and owners of shops in the venue. However, the owner of the trade center itself hasn’t been questioned so far.

“There is no defendant in the case [yet],” Tadevosyan said.

The criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.