Market blast: Emergency Situations Minister thanks firefighter-rescuers for enormous efforts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan thanked the firefighter-rescuers for their “enormous efforts” in the ongoing search and rescue operations at the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

“For already one day the firefighter-rescuers are making enormous efforts in the ongoing search and rescue and firefighting operation. By risking their lives, they once again proved that they stand by our citizens at any moment. I’d like to express a special gratitude to them for their extraordinary service,” Pambukhchyan, who’s personally been on the scene since August 14 said in a statement.

A strong explosion ripped through the Surmalu market in Yerevan just outside the city center around 13:23, August 14.

The prosecution said the investigators are looking into all possible versions. However the criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.

Initially it was reported that the building which exploded was a fireworks warehouse.

61 people were hospitalized after the blast, but as of August 15 most of them were treated and discharged with 21 still receiving treatment.

15 people are missing.

The death toll in the explosion stands at 6.