UK to host Eurovision 2023

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in the United Kingdom on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC, the Eurovision TV said.

This decision had been made following the exploration of hosting the Contest in Ukraine, and regrettably concluding that for safety and security reasons this was not possible.

As a result of those discussions, the BBC, as runner up in the 2022 Contest, was invited by the EBU to act as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine, as the winning country in 2022, will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the upcoming Contest.

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,”said Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor.