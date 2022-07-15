Armenian people are grateful to France for always pursuing the protection of the vital interests of Armenia – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in the event organized at the French Embassy on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of France. As ARMENPRESS was informed by the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan gave a speech in which he particularly said,

“Your Excellency, Madam Ambassador,

Distinguished representatives of the diplomatic corps,

Dear colleagues, attendees,

On behalf of the Armenian Government and myself, let me to warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the National Day of France.

More than two centuries ago, the French people opened a new path to the future based on human rights and democracy, and since then, the high universal values of the French Revolution have become an exemplary guide for many countries.

Armenian-French friendship has a history of centuries. Armenians and French people have been together in many important and turning points of their history. We will never forget that at the beginning of the 20th century, France extended a fraternal hand to tens of thousands of Armenians who survived the genocide and found their second homeland.

The friendship between our two countries became an important foundation for establishing a high-level political dialogue, as well as effective and close cooperation in all key areas.

Honorable Ambassador,

The Armenian people are grateful to France for always paying attention to and pursuing the protection of the vital interests of Armenia and the fundamental rights of the Armenian people.

Armenia attaches great importance to the involvement of France in the process of the final and fair settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

I would like to express special thanks for the humanitarian support provided by friendly France during and after the 44-day Artsakh war.

I would like to mention that in parallel with the high-level Armenian-French political dialogue, we are now making efforts to develop our economic cooperation, which is also fostered by the Armenian-French economic cooperation road map for 2021-2026 signed last year.

I cannot but emphasize the special role of cooperation in the field of culture, science and education in Armenian-French relations.

We highly value cooperation in the field of education, in particular, the French University operating in Armenia deserves special attention. The presence of Tumo center in Paris and in Lyon that opened recently are also encouraging for us.

I also attach importance to the close decentralized cooperation between Armenia and France, to which the cooperation between more than 30 local governments of the two countries has a significant contribution.

As a participant of the European Union's Eastern Partnership initiative, we appreciate France's support in expanding cooperation with the European Union.

Summarizing my speech, I would like to once again congratulate you, Madam Ambassador, the staff of the embassy, the Government and the friendly people of France on this holiday, wishing prosperity and welfare.

Taking this opportunity, I am also happy to record that this year we are marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-French diplomatic relations, in connection with which I wish longevity to the Armenian-French friendship.

Long live the Armenian-French friendship!

Long live France!

Long live Armenia!”