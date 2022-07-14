Armenia-EU Readmission Agreement’s annual implementation highly appreciated at Joint Committee’s session

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee held its 8th session on July 14.

From the Armenian side, the session was attended by representatives of the Department of Return and Reintegration of the Migration Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Passport and Visa Department of the Police and the border troops of the National Security Service, the Migration Service said.

The meeting was held online.

The Co-Chair of the Committee, Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan highly valued the cooperation with the EU partners in the field of readmission, as well as EU’s support to Armenia’s planned institutional reforms in migration management field, also within the frames of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

“The expert, technical and financial support that we get from the European Union is really important for us, because in the context of reforms we move on the path of digitization of processes”, he said, introducing the single electronic platform workpermit.am, that was launched on January 1 this year for providing foreigners with employment-based residence status, as well as presenting the effective operation of the readmission management electronic system since 2019.

The Committee Co-Chair, Deputy Head of the Irregular Migration and Return Policy Unit, European Commission Mauro Gagliardi in his turn highly appreciated Armenia’s performance and constructiveness within the frames of the partnership in the field of readmission. “Currently, we are working on a third assessment report about readmission cooperation with non-EU states. Armenia’s figures in the previous reports have been quite impressive”, Mauro Gagliardi said.