Construction of colossal Jesus Christ statue in Armenia to launch only after approval of relevant authorities– statement

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. “Gagik Tsarukyan” Charity Foundation issued a statement over the current debates regarding the location of erecting the colossal Jesus Christ statue in Armenia.

“Taking into account the concerns voiced by professional community and different public circles about the presence of historical and cultural monuments in the territory of Mount Hatis, “Gagik Tsarukyan” Charity Foundation has applied to relevant authorities to get respective professional conclusions and permissions for launching the construction works.

Currently, some works are being carried out exclusively to ensure infrastructure – roads, electricity, gas and water supply, and the construction of the colossal Jesus Christ statute will launch only after the positive conclusions of the relevant authorities”, the statement says.

Earlier today, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport issued a statement, urging to suspend any activity in the territory of the ancient site-fortress which contradicts the current laws and rules.