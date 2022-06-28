TUMO’s 42 Yerevan school ranked 8th in list of Global Top 100 Innovative Universities

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. 42 Yerevan school of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies has been included in the list of the WURI Top 100 Innovative Universities alongside universities like MIT, Stanford, and UC Berkeley.

42 Yerevan is ranked 8th in the list and 1st in the WURI Top 50 for the category of Ethical Value.

Universities on this list are ranked based on innovativeness, implementability and impact.

42 Yerevan is a tuition-free programming school designed to train the ultimate masters of code. The program is run by TUMO Labs, the EU-powered educational program within the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science.