Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss issues of regional communications

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Minsk, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the problems at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border, as well as the unblocking of transport and economic communications in the region. ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs that PM Pashinyan thanked the Russian side for solving the problems rising at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border, reminding that this is the only land route connecting Armenia with Russia.

"There were concerns related to that issue, as there are certain problems related to the increase of economic flows. It is very important what we have agreed on, including with our Georgian partners. It is important that the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia does not face artificial obstacles," said Prime Minister Pashinyan, expressing support for the unblocking of the entire region.

"I hope that as a result of the already done work we will come to concrete solutions. Unblocking transport and economic communications in the region is of special importance in the current situation," said Nikol Pashinyan.