YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. BarCamp Yerevan 2022 tech and media event launched in Armenia’s capital on June 18.

The event aimed at exchange of knowledge, skills and experience, as well as creation of new ties in IT industry.

One of the organizers of BarCamp Artur Papyan said that the event is organized completely on a voluntary basis. “It is created for developing the IT and media community, sharing with knowledge. The greatest feature is that there is no formal part”, he said.

BarCamp is being held in Armenia sine 2009. It became one of the largest tech and media event,s further expanding every year. Last year it was held also in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Goris and Dilijan towns.

The organizers said that this event differs from other events in a sense that it is informal, is simplier and the entrance is free of charge for everyone. If, for example, you don’t like a presentation, you can leave it freely.

“People, who like to communicate and want to transfer their knowledge, come here. The speakers are not paid, and the organizers are working on a voluntary basis”, co-founder and marketing manager at Zoomerang app, which is the partner of the event, Arman Manukyan said, adding that here everyone is free to do what he/she wants.

This year the organizers also invited international speakers. There will be speeches on medical technologies.

The event won’t be broadcast live.