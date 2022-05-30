More than 110 demonstrators detained on suspicion of hooliganism, police say
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. 111 demonstrators were detained today during the anti-government protests outside the #3 government building in Yerevan, police told ARMENPRESS.
All detainees are suspected in hooliganism.
