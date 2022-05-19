Pontic Greek genocide commemorated in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Greek community of Armenia gathered near the Surb Gevorg (Saint George) Church in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Pontic Greek genocide perpetrated by the government of the Ottoman Empire and then its successor the Republic of Turkey from 1916 to 1923.

This is the first time that the commemoration ceremony is taking place in a church with a mass being served.

Avag Hakobyan, the Head of the Educational-Cultural Center of National Minorities at the Prime Minister’s Office and the President of the Yerevan Ponti Greek Community Eduard Mikhaylov were in attendance. They lit a candle in the church in memory of the victims of the genocide.