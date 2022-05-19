All questions of Russian partners over biolabs operating in Armenia always received comprehensive answers – Grigoryan

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. There is a memorandum on biosafety between Armenia and Russia, all issues raised by Russian partners have always received exhaustive answers. Such laboratories operating in Armenia are aimed at serving only the interests of Armenia, only citizens of Armenia are working there, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, commenting on the reports according to which there are problems connected with biosafety in Armenia, and the Russian side has questions.

Grigoryan informed that a working group is operating by the decree of the Armenian Prime Minister, which is coordinating the biosafety sector within Armenia. The group is coordinated by the Secretary of the Security Council.

“The working group is working intensively with all our international partners. At the coordination of the working group, specialists from Russia once visited Armenia, and the Armenian side gave exhaustive answers to all the issues voiced by these specialists”, he said.

He assured that only citizens of Armenia work in that laboratories of Armenia. “These laboratories operate according to the Armenian legislation and are aimed at serving only the interests of Armenia. Moreover, issues relating to biosafety have always been on the agenda of the cooperation of the Offices of Security Council of Armenia and Russia. And all questions voiced by our Russian partners have always received comprehensive answers”, Armen Grigoryan said.

He informed that recently the head of the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Hayk Petrosyan visited Moscow where he discussed all the existing issues with the inter-agency commission. “The Armenian side has given exhaustive answers to all the questions. This working group has also discussed deepening the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in the field of biosafety”, he said.

He said that the memorandum on biosafety between Armenia and Russia was signed last year and the cooperation is coordinated by this document. “We continue working on making that memorandum a reality. Armenia continues cooperating with all its partners on biosafety-related issues in order to constantly improve its capacities in resisting different threats. We are conducting this cooperation also based on transparency and high international standards”, Armen Grigoryan said.